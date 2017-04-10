US STOCKS-Futures flat as first-quarter earnings season approaches

* Futures up: Dow 1 pt, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors awaited earnings from big banks later in the week, kicking off the first-quarter earnings season.

* JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Thursday and could give a glimpse into the U.S. banking industry after a strong finish in the fourth quarter.

* Investors are keenly watching the quarterly results to justify lofty market valuations following a post-election rally, sparked off by bets that President Donald Trump would introduce pro-growth policies.

* Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the most since the fourth-quarter of 2014. The index is currently trading at 17.4 times forward earnings estimates, above its long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak in Michigan after markets close. Investors will be looking to clues on the central bank's plans to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet after recent comments from Fed officials.

* Wall Street closed slightly lower on Friday after a disappointing jobs report hit already weakened sentiment following a U.S. missile strike on Syria.

* Early premarket movers included generic drugmaker Akorn , up 12 percent at $33.30 after confirming that it was in talks to be bought by German healthcare group Fresenius.

* Swift Transportation rose 11 percent to $22.20 after announcing a merger with Knight Transportation.

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 1 point, or 0 percent, with 16,961 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 107,808 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.01 percent, on volume of 17,005 contracts.