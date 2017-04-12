* Banks start reporting results on Thursday
* Delta Air rises on profit beat
* Futures down: Dow 19 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 12 U.S. stocks looked set to dip at the
open on Wednesday as investors braced for the upcoming corporate
earnings season amid mounting geopolitical risks.
The United States launched missiles at a Syrian airfield
last week to retaliate a deadly chemical attack on civilians.
The strikes pushed President Donald Trump, who came to power in
January calling for warmer ties with Syria's ally Russia, and
his administration into confrontation with Moscow.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the U.S.
for a peaceful resolution with North Korea, which has warned it
would launch a nuclear attack if provoked by the United States,
as a U.S. Navy strike group headed toward the western Pacific.
Investors are closely watching the quarterly earnings to
support lofty valuations on Wall Street following a rally fueled
by bets on Trump's pro-growth agenda. The big banks unofficially
kick-off the season on Thursday, with results due from JPMorgan
, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.
"It would be very important what they (banks) offer as
forecast because stock prices imply better times ahead and
investors are looking for assurances and positive forecasts to
be issued," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Dow e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.09 percent, at
8:17 a.m. ET (1217 GMT), with 28,815 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.18
percent, with 177,798 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were down 9.5 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of
30,660 contracts.
Gold prices were flat but remained close to the
highest level hit in November. The dollar index was also
little changed, while oil prices edged up slightly.
Comments from Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert
Kaplan will be parsed for clues on interest rate hikes and the
Fed's plans to trim its balance sheet. Kaplan is expected to
speak at 10:00 a.m. ET. (1300 GMT)
Shares moving premarket included Whole Foods, which
rose 2.8 percent to $34.50 after Bloomberg reported overnight
that Amazon.com had mulled buying the organic food
chain last year.
Delta Air Lines was up 2.8 percent at $46.55,
following a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectation.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)