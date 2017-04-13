FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower in broad decline
April 13, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower in broad decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday in a broad decline across sectors after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. dollar was getting too strong, while investors also assessed bank earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.03 points, or 0.24 percent, at 20,542.83, the S&P 500 was down 5.75 points, or 0.24521 percent, at 2,339.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.47 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,826.70. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

