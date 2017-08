April 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,436.55. The S&P 500 gained 5.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,343.69. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,886.37. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)