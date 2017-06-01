FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after better-than-expected private sector hiring showed that the labor market continues to strengthen, further boosting chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.43 points, or 0.11 percent, at 21,031.08, the S&P 500 was up 4.14 points, or 0.171656 percent, at 2,415.94 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.67 points, or 0.29 percent, at 6,216.19. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

