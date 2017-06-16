Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as losses in consumer staples and technology stocks offset gains from Amazon.com after the online retailer said it would buy Whole Foods Market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,352.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.46 points, or 0.018911 percent, at 2,432 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 13.97 points, or 0.23 percent, at 6,151.54. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway