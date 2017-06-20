* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 20 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Tuesday as technology stocks continued to recover from
their steep selloff last week.
* The S&P technology sector is coming off two
straight weeks of losses on worries about the sector's valuation
and a move into more defensive sectors. Tech stocks have led the
S&P 500's 9.6 percent rally this year.
* Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and
Netflix were all up about 0.3 percent in premarket
trading.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit
record highs on Monday with tech stocks finding favor as
investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy after
upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials.
* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said it may be
worthwhile for the U.S. central bank to wait until year-end to
decide whether to raise rates again.
* New York Fed head William Dudley said inflation was a bit
low but should rise alongside wages as the labor market
continues to improve.
* Investors will once again turn their attention to Fed
speakers with Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed
chief Robert Kaplan scheduled to make appearances.
* Oil prices fell to seven-month lows after news of
increases in supply, a trend which has undermined attempts by
OPEC and other producers to support the market through reduced
output.
* Among stocks, Lennar rose 3.8 percent to $54.75
after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit.
* Parexel International jumped 8.1 percent to
$90.68 after a source said private equity firm Pamplona Capital
is nearing a deal to acquire the pharmaceutical research
services provider for more than $4.5 billion.
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET (1103 GMT):
* Dow e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 13,967 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 79,154 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.22
percent, on volume of 16,983 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)