* Oil prices fall to seven-month lows
* Lennar higher after quarterly profit beats expectations
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than
Q1
* Dow down 5 pts, S&P off 2.25 pts, Nasdaq up 1.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 20 U.S. stocks looked set to open little
changed on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones
Industrial Average hit record highs, as oil prices fell to
seven-month lows.
Oil prices dropped after news of increases in supply by
several key producers, a trend which has undermined attempts by
OPEC and other producers to support the market through reduced
output.
Oil majors Chevron and Exxon were down about
1 percent in premarket trading.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record
highs on Monday with tech stocks finding favor as investors
appeared to regain confidence in the economy after upbeat
comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said it may be
worthwhile for the U.S. central bank to wait until year-end to
decide whether to raise rates again.
New York Fed head William Dudley said inflation was a bit
low but should rise alongside wages as the labor market
continues to improve.
On Tuesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that
the era of low interest rates in the United States and elsewhere
poses financial stability risks and that central bankers must
factor such concerns into their decision-making.
Dow e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 21,218 contracts changing hands at 8:41 a.m. ET (1241 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.09
percent, with 119,331 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, on volume of 26,182 contracts.
The S&P technology sector is coming off two
straight weeks of losses on worries about the sector's valuation
and a move into more defensive sectors. Tech stocks have led the
S&P 500's 9.6 percent rally this year.
"The sector which was held responsible for the pullback in
equities in the last two weeks is driving indices to record
highs," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM
said.
"Suddenly valuations are no longer a worrying factor, and
Fed tightening is less of a concern. It seems like bargain
hunters were waiting for the opportunity to dive in."
Among stocks, Lennar rose 2.9 percent to $54.30
after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit.
Chipotle fell 4.1 percent to $441.90 after the
burrito chain said its operating costs in the second quarter
will be slightly higher than the first quarter.
Parexel International was up 3.9 percent to $87.19
after private equity firm Pamplona Capital is nearing a deal to
acquire the pharmaceutical research services provider for more
than $4.5 billion.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)