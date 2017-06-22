* Weekly jobless claims rise
* S&P health index hits record high
* Oracle rises after upbeat forecast
* Graphic: S&P 500 vs S&P Energy bit.ly/2suhqu6
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct
By Sruthi Shankar
June 22 Wall Street was higher in late morning
trading on Thursday as health stocks got a boost after
Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal Obamacare and the energy
sector took a breather with oil prices edging up from
multi-month lows.
The S&P healthcare index rose 1.08 percent to hit a
record high as investors cheered the bill, which is aimed at
curbing Medicaid funding and reshaping subsidies to low-income
people for private insurance.
United Health, Johnson and Johnson and
Gilead rose between 1 percent and 3.6 percent, and were
among the biggest boosts on the three major indexes.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index rose 1.3 percent and
is now up more than 9 percent for the week.
A slight rebound in oil prices also relieved some pressure.
U.S. crude was up 1.4 percent at $43.11 per barrel, while
global benchmark Brent was 1.65 percent higher at
$45.56.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led
efforts to stabilize the market.
"Oil is at a price level where it tends to keep markets
down," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
The S&P energy index is the worst performing sector
so far this year, having lost about 15 percent. The broader S&P
500 index rose about 9 percent in the same period.
At 11:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 43.36 points, or 0.2 percent, at
21,453.39, the S&P 500 was up 4.48 points, or 0.18
percent, at 2,440.09.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 6.31 points, or
0.1 percent, at 6,240.26.
Investors are also concerned that the drop in oil prices
could affect inflation. Inflation remains stubbornly below the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent target, even as the central bank
adopts a hawkish tone regarding future rate hikes.
"Right now the bond market seems to be convinced that
inflation is going to remain much lower than what the Fed
thinks," Frederick added.
Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last
increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels consistent
with a tight labor market.
Among stocks, Accenture was off 5.7 percent after
the consulting and outsourcing services provider trimmed its
annual revenue forecast.
Oracle was up 9.5 percent as the business software
maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter profit, prompting
brokerages to raise price targets.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,824
to 938. On the Nasdaq, 1,578 issues rose and 1,091 fell.
