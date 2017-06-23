* Indexes down: Dow 53 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 9.25 pts
By Sruthi Shankar
June 23 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday as oil prices edged up and ahead of economic
data and speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers.
* Crude oil bounced off this week's 10-month lows, although
prices were still set for their worst first-half performance
since 1997.
* Sliding oil prices have added to concerns on the inflation
outlook, which along with a flattening yield curve, could pose a
challenge to the Federal Reserve in deciding whether the economy
was ready for another interest rate hike this year.
* At current levels, the S&P 500 energy index, down
15 percent so far this year, is on track to post its worst
weekly decline in about 18 months.
* Wall Street ended flat on Thursday, but healthcare stocks
rallied as Senate Republicans unveiled legislation that would
replace Obamacare with a plan that scales back aid to the poor
and kills a tax on the wealthy.
* The Fed's annual stress test results showed that 34
largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage, implying
they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme
recession.
* Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells
Fargo and Goldman Sachs were up between 0.5
percent and 0.74 percent in premarket trading.
* Concerned by falling oil prices, investors sought the
safety of gold, which climbed to one-week highs.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Cleveland Fed chief
Loretta Mester and Fed governor Jerome Powell are all scheduled
to make appearances later in the day.
* Data is expected to show that new U.S. single family home
sales likely grew 5.4 percent in May. The data is expected at
10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Separately, data firm Markit's preliminary services PMI is
expected to have increased to 53.7 in June, from a prior reading
of 53.6.
* U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry were down 7.23
percent at $10.30 premarket after the company's quarterly
revenue missed analysts' estimates.
* Caterpillar was down 1.21 percent at $102.58
following a Deutsche Bank downgrade to "hold".
* Bed Bath & Beyond was down 9.28 percent after the
home furnishing retailer reported a bigger-than-expected fall in
same-store sales in the first quarter.
Futures snapshot at 6:45 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 53 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 15,691 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 point, or 0.04 percent,
with 74,039 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 14,713 contracts.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)