* Fed minutes expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Oil falls more than 1 pct on rising OPEC exports
* Baidu higher after TomTom partnership deal
* Futures up: Dow 8 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 15.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 5 Wall Street looked set to open higher on
Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's
last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.
The Fed, which lifted interest rates and unveiled details of
its plan to cut its mammoth crisis-era bond portfolio at its
mid-June meeting, will release minutes at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
A recent set of tepid economic data and an inflation rate
below the central bank's 2 percent target may have a bearing on
its rate hike plans.
"Markets will also be paying very close attention to see if
the minutes suggest that the recent fall in inflation is
'transitory', with suggestions of higher rates still on the
cards, unless the U.S. economy decelerates," said Lukman
Otunuga, analyst with FXTN Research.
Adding to investor concerns are weak oil prices. Crude oil
was down more than 1 percent on Wednesday as rising OPEC exports
turned sentiment more bearish.
U.S. factory goods orders are likely to drop 0.5 percent in
May, compared with a 0.2 percent decline in April. The data is
expected at 10 a.m. ET.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on the monthly
employment report due Friday for signs on the health of the
labor market.
Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with
54,998 contracts changing hands at 8:25 a.m. ET.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 277,789 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.27
percent, on volume of 90,108 contracts.
The S&P 500 and the Dow moved higher on Monday, with the Dow
hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but
the Nasdaq was pulled lower by tech stocks. The market was shut
on Tuesday for Independence Day holiday.
Tech stocks have led the S&P's record run this year as
investors look for growth but concerns over the sector's
valuation has investors moving to more defensive sectors.
Shares of Baidu were up 3.4 percent in premarket
trading after the Chinese internet search company struck a deal
with TomTom to develop high-definition digital maps used for
computer-assisted driving.
Monogram Residential Trust jumped 22 percent after
a Greystar fund said it would buy the luxury apartment developer
in a deal valued at about $3 billion.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)