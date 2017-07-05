BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,495.73. The S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,431.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.96 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,124.02. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)