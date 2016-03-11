US STOCKS-Futures rise as oil prices cling on to gains

* Futures up: Dow 142 pts, S&P 18.75 pts, Nasdaq 47.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as oil prices held on to gains, a day after the European Central Bank announced a new stimulus program.

* U.S. crude rose more than 2 percent, after the International Energy Agency said oil prices might have bottomed as output in the United States and other non-OPEC countries was beginning to fall quickly.

* The S&P 500 is down 2.7 percent for the year, recovering from a steep selloff at the start of the year that was sparked by a rout in oil prices.

* Wall Street ended flat on Thursday, after swinging between gains and losses, as the ECB cut interest rates, but President Mario Draghi said more rate cuts were unlikely.

* Investors’ attention now turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is set to meet on March 15-16 to decide on monetary policy.

* The Fed has said it is on track to raise rates gradually this year, but its decision will hinge on the health of the economy.

* Recent data has shown the U.S. labor market remains strong, but wage growth remains a concern.

* Shares of Symantec were up 2.4 percent at $17.70 premarket after RBC raised its rating on the stock to “outperform.”

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was up 2.4 percent at $59.46 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight.

Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.84 percent, with 15,935 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.75 points, or 0.94 percent, with 161,321 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 47.75 points, or 1.11 percent, on volume of 16,897 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)