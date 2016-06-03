FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move sharply lower after weak jobs data
June 3, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move sharply lower after weak jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Friday after weaker-than-expected May nonfarm payrolls data that raised concerns about the stability in the recovery of the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 38,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since September 2010.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, with 128,042 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.29 percent, on volume of 14,750 contracts.

Dow e-minis were down 36 points, or 0.2 percent, with 15,773 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

