US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on disappointing jobs data
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on disappointing jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, led by a slump in financial stocks after disappointing May nonfarm payrolls data raised doubts if the world’s largest economy could absorb a rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 42.66 points, or 0.24 percent, at 17,795.9.

The S&P 500 was down 3.94 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,101.32.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.22 points, or 0.27 percent, at 4,958.14. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

