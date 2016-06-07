FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as healthcare drag offsets energy gains
June 7, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as healthcare drag offsets energy gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy and IT companies were offset by tumbling healthcare shares, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a mostly positive picture of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28.59 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,948.92, the S&P 500 was up 1.56 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,110.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.22 points, or 0.06 percent, at 4,971.93. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

