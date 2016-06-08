US STOCKS-Futures little changed after S&P closes at 11-month high

* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 3.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, a day after the S&P closed at a near 11-month high, as oil prices rose for the third straight day and investor worries of an immediate interest rate hike eased.

* Oil held above $50 for the second consecutive day on supply disruptions in Nigeria and data pointing at strong demand from China.

* The Dow and the S&P closed higher on Tuesday, with the S&P about 23 points below its record high, led by gains in energy stocks. However, a slump in biotech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

* The S&P has risen 3.3 percent since the start of the year and investors are on the lookout for new catalysts to drive it beyond the record high it touched in May 2015.

* Investors have all but priced out an interest rate hike when Federal Reserve officials meet on June 14-15, after surprisingly weak monthly jobs data.

* Data from China showed imports fell less-than-expected in May, pointing to improving domestic demand and boosting confidence that the world’s second-largest economy was stabilizing.

* Lululemon was down 2.8 percent at $66.20 premarket after the yoga-wear retailer reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit.

* Verifone slumped nearly 31 percent to $19.60 after the credit card swipe machine maker reported lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings and said it would cut jobs.

Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 25 points, or 0.14 percent, with 12,570 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.13 percent, with 102,361 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.08 percent, on volume of 10,423 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)