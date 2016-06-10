US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply lower as oil drops

June 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower for the second straight day on Friday as oil prices continued to fall, pressuring energy stocks amid investor worries of risks to global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84.85 points, or 0.47 percent, at 17,900.34.

The S&P 500 was down 11.37 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,104.11.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 42.10 points, or 0.85 percent, at 4,916.51. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)