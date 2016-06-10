FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply lower as oil drops
June 10, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply lower as oil drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower for the second straight day on Friday as oil prices continued to fall, pressuring energy stocks amid investor worries of risks to global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84.85 points, or 0.47 percent, at 17,900.34.

The S&P 500 was down 11.37 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,104.11.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 42.10 points, or 0.85 percent, at 4,916.51. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

