US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower for fourth straight day
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
June 14, 2016

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower for fourth straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the fourth straight day as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting and a vote on Britain’s membership in the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,701.56, the S&P 500 was down 4.13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,074.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,837.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

