US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower for fourth straight day

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the fourth straight day as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting and a vote on Britain’s membership in the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,701.56, the S&P 500 was down 4.13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,074.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 10.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,837.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)