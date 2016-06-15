US STOCKS-Futures higher as near-term rate hike chances dim

* Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors see little room for the Federal Reserve to be able to raise interest rates in the near term.

* The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its policy statement at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

* Yellen had hinted at higher chances of a rate hike than the markets had priced in, but weak May jobs data and the repercussions of Britain’s possible exit from the European Union forced her to take a dovish stance last week.

* Investors, who see a slim chance of a hike this month, are eager to see whether the FOMC would stick to its plan for two rate hikes this year.

* The Fed raised its key overnight lending rate in December for the first time in nearly a decade, but backed away from further policy tightening this year largely due to a global economic slowdown and financial market volatility.

* Traders see a less than 40 percent chance of an interest rate increase until December, according CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

* Wall Street closed down lower for the fourth straight day as worries of Brexit seeped deeper into market psyche and drove investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.

* Investors will also keep an eye on U.S. producer price index which is expected to have risen 0.3 percent in May after gaining 0.2 percent the previous month. The data is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

* Perrigo rose 2.65 percent to $111.21 premarket after a report that it was nearing a deal to be bought for $20 billion. The stock was the biggest gainer among S&P components.

* Bank of America rose 0.83 percent after an FT report that the company would cut thousands of jobs.

* Whole Foods fell 0.7 percent after the U.S. FDA warned the grocer over unsanitary conditions in its kitchens.

Futures snapshot at 6:50 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 51 points, or 0.29 percent, with 23,988 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent, with 258,993 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.25 percent, on volume of 20,211 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)