June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's comments about the economy and the prospect of Britain's exit from the European Union spooked investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.29 points, or 0.32 percent, at 17,583.88, the S&P 500 was down 7.97 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,063.53 and the Nasdaq composite was down 25.26 points, or 0.52 percent, at 4,809.67. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)