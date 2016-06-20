US STOCKS-Wall St set to open sharply higher as Brexit worries ease

* Britain to vote on EU membership on Thursday

* Oil prices rise for second straight days

* Futures up: Dow 212 pts, S&P 26.25 pts, Nasdaq 55.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Monday after polls over the weekend showed an increased possibility of Britain remaining in the European Union.

Global markets went into a tizzy last week as investors unsure over the fallout of Britain's vote on Thursday fled to safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold.

However, polls showed that the "Remain" campaign had gathered favor over the weekend, causing a rebound in the British pound.

Oil prices were on track to mark their largest two-day rise in a month as investor confidence in the risky asset rose and the strength of the dollar weakened.

"Everyone is going to hold their breath until Thursday or Friday, when we get to know the result of the British referendum," said Adam Hewison, chief executive of Ino.com in Maryland.

Dow e-minis were up 212 points, or 1.21 percent at 8:28 a.m. ET, with 34,225 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.25 points, or 1.27 percent, with 258,360 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.75 points, or 1.28 percent, on volume of 32,395 contracts.

Gold, which rallied over the past week, fell more than 1 percent. Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining were down about 3 percent each premarket. The dollar was off 0.61 percent on Monday.

Wall Street closed lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks. The three major indexes lost more than 1 percent each in the week after the Federal Reserve warned of an economic slowdown and investors fretted over a possible Brexit.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at a symposium in Washington at 12:15 p.m. ET on Monday (1615 GMT).

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Apple was up 1 percent at $96.36 on Monday. The tech giant's stock had fallen 2.2 percent on Friday after a dispute in China over a iPhone patent.

GlaxoSmithKline rose 4.3 percent to $42.07 after the company said a drug met a late-stage study goals. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)