a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher for fourth straight day
June 23, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher for fourth straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for the fourth straight day on Thursday as Britain seemed to swing towards remaining in the European Union, a scenario that would avert a possible financial crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.53 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,891.36, the S&P 500 was up 12.71 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,098.16 and the Nasdaq composite was up 38.09 points, or 0.79 percent, at 4,871.41. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
