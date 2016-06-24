US STOCKS-Futures slump after Britons vote to leave EU

* Global markets plunge, sterling hits 31-year low

* U.S. investors brace for volatile stock trading session

* Futures on Wall St's VIX fear gauge jump

* U.S. bank stocks slump

* Futures down: Dow 501 pts, S&P 76.5 pts, Nasdaq 159.5 pts (Updates prices)

By Noel Randewich and Tanya Agrawal

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell sharply in premarket trading on Friday in the wake of Britain's vote to quit the European Union, catapulting global markets into turmoil.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both down about 3.6 percent, while those on the Dow Jones industrial average were off 2.8 percent.

The drops suggested Wall Street will open with steep losses, with the historic referendum delivering the biggest shock to the global financial system since the 2008 financial crisis.

As markets reeled, British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would step down by October.

Investors worried about damage to the world economy sought refuge in the dollar and other safe-harbor assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds.

British markets plunged, with sterling hitting a 31-year low in its biggest intraday percentage fall on record. Britain's FTSE 100 stock index slumped 6.5 percent in early trade. Asian equity markets also tumbled.

"It's going to be ugly in the morning," said Mike Ellingsen, a trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, Texas.

"This is going to catch a lot of people wrong-footed, end of discussion. Obviously markets were not pricing this in."

Banks were among the biggest losers in premarket trading.

Citigroup and Bank of America slumped more than 7 percent each while JPMorgan was off about 6 percent. U.S. banks have large operations in London.

Trading in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures was halted briefly after they fell more than 5 percent, triggering overnight limit thresholds.

U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose to contract highs amid speculation the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates to help shield the economy from any global fallout.

Investors have been waiting for the Fed to raise borrowing costs as the economy improves.

Futures on the VIX volatility index - known as Wall Street's fear gauge - surged 38 percent to 23.77, above its long-term average of 20.

Oil prices also slumped, dropping more than 4 percent, the biggest drop since early February. Exxon was down about 2.8 percent.

The last time the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's circuit breaker was triggered on index futures was in August last year, when a selloff in Chinese stocks pummeled shares around the world.

In recent sessions, U.S. stocks had risen as investors bet that Britain would remain part of the EU.

As of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 index had risen 3 percent since the start of the year.

Futures snapshot at 5:56 a.m. ET (956 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 76.5 points, or 3.63 percent, with 1,448,931 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 159.5 points, or 3.57 percent, on volume of 137,268 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 501 points, or 2.8 percent, with 184,216 contracts changing hands. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Rodrigo Campos and Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Alison Williams and Ted Kerr)