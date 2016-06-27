US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Brexit hangover

June 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened sharply lower on Monday, led by financial stocks, as investors tread cautiously after a vote for Britain to end its European Union membership on Friday damaged confidence and sparked a massive equities selloff.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.52 points, or 0.81 percent, at 17,259.23, the S&P 500 15.22 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,022.19 and the Nasdaq Composite 43.33 points, or 0.92 percent, at 4,664.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)