June 29, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Brexit shock eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher for the second day on Wednesday as investors sought out beaten down stocks after a massive selloff sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.9 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,517.62, the S&P 500 was up 15.56 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,051.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.57 points, or 0.86 percent, at 4,732.44. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

