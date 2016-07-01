FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors assess Brexit damage
July 1, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors assess Brexit damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, the first day of the third quarter, as investors assessed their positions after a tumultuous week following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.78 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,923.21, the S&P 500 was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,098.49 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,838.13. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
