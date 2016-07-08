FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on robust jobs data
July 8, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on robust jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Friday after jobs data for June beat economists' expectations by a large margin and allayed concerns sparked by a dismal May report.

Data showed the U.S. economy added 287,000 jobs in the public and private sectors in June, compared with the 175,000 expected by economists.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 128 points, or 0.72 percent, at 18,023.88, the S&P 500 was up 13.41 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,111.31 and the Nasdaq composite was up 28.56 points, or 0.59 percent, at 4,905.37. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

