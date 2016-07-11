US STOCKS-Futures up as jobs data lifts investor confidence

* Futures up: Dow 66 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 22.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday after a stunning monthly jobs report boosted investor confidence, sending the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high.

* The June payrolls data on Friday assuaged fears that a dismal showing in May was just an aberration and not indicative of weakness in the U.S. labor market.

* Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday, with the S&P closing just 5 points away from its all-time high of 2,134.72.

* Investors are now focusing on second-quarter corporate results, which will be kicked off by Alcoa. The metals company reports after markets close.

* Earnings are expected to fall 3.9 percent in the quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data. First-quarter earnings had fallen 5 percent.

* Investors will watch for comments from company executives, especially those of big banks later this week, on the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* Investors are also betting on the U.S. Federal Reserve to be cautious on raising interest rates as it gauges the economy's ability to absorb a hike amid the uncertainty sparked by the Brexit vote.

* Treasury yields continued to hover around record lows, indicating a weak appetite for riskier assets.

* Oil prices fell 1.2 percent over signs that U.S. shale drillers have adapted to lower prices and renewed indications of economic weakness in Asia where refiners are trimming crude runs.

* Traders are not betting on significant chances of a rate hike anytime this year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed next meets on July 26-27.

* Kansas Fed President Esther George is scheduled to speak on the U.S. economy at a conference in Missouri at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

* Shares of electric car maker Tesla rose 1.2 percent to $219.40 premarket after CEO Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted his intention to soon publish part two of his "top secret Tesla masterplan".

* Alliance Data was up 2.5 percent after activist investor ValueAct Capital reported a 6.8 percent stake.

Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.37 percent, with 24,343 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.32 percent, with 189,576 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 0.49 percent, on volume of 21,243 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)