a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits fresh record high
July 12, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits fresh record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 touched a fresh all-time high at the open on Tuesday, helped by the prospects of central banks globally providing stimulus and with Alcoa getting the U.S. earnings season off to a promising start.

The S&P 500 was up 9.13 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,146.29, topping the high of 2143.16 hit on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 18,295.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 29.37 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,018.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

