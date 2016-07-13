US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open at record highs

July 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow set new all-time highs at the open on Wednesday as investor optimism rose amid signs of a steadying global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,385.13. It hit a record of 18,390.16.

The S&P 500 gained 3.81 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,155.95. It hit a record of 2,156.45.

The Nasdaq Composite added 9.77 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,032.59. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)