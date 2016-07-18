FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed; S&P, Dow near new highs
July 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed; S&P, Dow near new highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow just shy of hitting new intraday highs, as corporate second-quarter earnings continue to beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,521.96, the S&P 500 was up 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,163.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 5.29 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,034.88. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
