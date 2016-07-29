FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open lower on weak earnings, data
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open lower on weak earnings, data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday following disappointing earnings from oil majors Exxon and Chevron and a slower-than-expected growth in second-quarter gross domestic product.

However, the Nasdaq was supported by strong results from Alphabet and Amazon.com.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.17 points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,412.18, the S&P 500 was down 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,168.36 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.13 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,162.11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

