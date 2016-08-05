US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after monthly jobs report

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after July payrolls data showed U.S. employment rose more than expected and wages increased.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month, above the 180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.32 percent, with 147,715 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.32 percent, on volume of 18,531 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 82 points, or 0.45 percent, with 20,180 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)