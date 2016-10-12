US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed minutes

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors eyed the finer details of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.84 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,119.82, the S&P 500 was up 0.56 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,137.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,247.80. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)