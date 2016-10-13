US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as weak China data weighs

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, amid broad losses across sectors, as investors fretted about China’s weak economic data and the prospects of an interest rate hike by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.1 points, or 0.54 percent, at 18,047.1, the S&P 500 was down 12.05 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,127.13 and the Nasdaq composite was down 38.29 points, or 0.73 percent, at 5,200.73. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)