By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 14 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday,
a day after dropping to one-month lows, as JPMorgan's upbeat
quarterly report kicked off the big U.S. banks' earnings on an
optimistic note and strong Chinese inflation boosted sentiment.
* JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets,
reported a 7.6 percent drop in quarterly profit after recording
a tax expense, compared with a rare tax benefit a year earlier,
but both revenue and profit beat analyst estimates, sending its
stock up 1.6 percent in premarket trading.
* Wells Fargo and Citigroup will also report
results before markets open on Friday. Their shares and those of
other U.S. banks rose more than 1 percent.
* Data from China showed producer prices rose unexpectedly
in September, marking the first increase in nearly five years
and easing some worries about the health of the world's second
largest economy.
* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak
at a conference in Boston, where she is likely to address the
growing sentiment among policymakers for a U.S. interest rate
hike in the near term. Her speech is due at 13:30 p.m. ET (1730
GMT). Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren is also expected to
speak at the event.
* Investors are also awaiting a reading on September retail
sales, which likely rose 0.6 percent after dropping 0.3 percent
the previous month. The report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Wall Street slipped on Thursday, as financial stocks fell
and a larger-than-expected fall in Chinese exports spooked
global markets.
* Oil prices, which helped limit losses on Thursday, were up
0.88 percent on a drop in U.S. fuel inventories.
* Major U.S. stock indexes have been swinging between losses
and gains since Monday as uncertainty regarding the quarterly
earnings season and the outcome of a tightly run U.S.
presidential race threaten market valuations.
* Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
about 0.7 percent in the third quarter but some investors hope
that enough companies will beat analysts' expectations for the
index to end the season with a slight gain.
* Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-listed stock was up
3.4 percent, after senior executives told Reuters that the
outflows the German lender had seen in its wealth management
business were not significant. Deutsche Bank's U.S. shares rose
2.3 percent in premarket trading.
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.5 percent,
with 27,122 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.46
percent, with 154,186 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.44
percent, on volume of 21,873 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)