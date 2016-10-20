US STOCKS-Futures rise after final U.S. presidential debate

* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow futures were trading at a more than one-week high on Thursday, a day after Hillary Clinton was perceived the winner of the final U.S. presidential debate, while improving quarterly earnings also boosted sentiment.

* The final face-off on Wednesday night between Clinton and her Republican rival Donald Trump did nothing to boost the latter's chances of winning the Nov. 8 election.

* A CNN/ORC snap poll showed 52 percent thought Clinton won the debate, while 39 percent said the victor was Trump, who is making his first run at public office.

* Clinton, whose has pledged to toughen Wall Street regulations, is still favored by the markets as her policies are clearer than those of Trump. She was perceived to have also won the previous two debates, with the stock market rising on each occasion.

* Of the 70 S&P 500 companies that have reported results until Wednesday, 80 percent have issued profits above consensus. Earnings are now expected to rise 0.5 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, snapping a four-quarter earnings recession.

* Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday boosted by oil prices and a rally in financial stocks.

* Shares of American Express jumped 5.6 percent in premarket trading after the credit card issuer strong results and forecast.

* Kinder Morgan rose 2.9 percent in heavy premarket trading after the pipeline operator said it was not hurt by any customer defaults in the third quarter.

* EBay was the biggest loser among S&P 500 companies trading premarket after the online marketplace gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season.

* Verizon is scheduled to report before the bell, while Microsoft, Schlumberger and PayPal will report after markets close.

* Investors are also watching for the European Central Bank's decision on monetary policy and the weekly U.S. jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m (1230 GMT).

* New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley gave the strongest signal yet of an interest rate hike by the year end. Dudley is due to speak at a conference in New York on Thursday.

Futures snapshot at 7:24 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.16 percent, with 14,824 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.11 percent, with 85,565 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 13,769 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)