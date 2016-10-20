FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on weak earnings, oil prices
October 20, 2016 / 1:35 PM / in a year

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on weak earnings, oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects syntax in headline)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as weak oil prices weighed on energy and material stocks and due to tepid earnings reports from some marquee companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35.23 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,167.39.

The S&P 500 was down 4.65 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,139.64.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,236.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

