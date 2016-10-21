FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open lower as GE drags; Nasdaq flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday as GE disappointing forecast weighed on industrial stocks and the dollar rose to a seven-month high, while the Nasdaq was little changed as Microsoft rallied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 104.61 points, or 0.58 percent, at 18,057.74.

The S&P 500 was down 9.27 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,132.07.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 7.03 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,234.80. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
