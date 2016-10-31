US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as M&As lift sentiment

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday, as a string of M&A deals lifted investor sentiment and helped offset some jitters caused by the FBI's review of newly discovered emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,188.92, the S&P 500 gained 3.67 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,130.08 and the Nasdaq composite added 14.96 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,205.06.