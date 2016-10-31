FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as M&As lift sentiment
October 31, 2016
October 31, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as M&As lift sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday, as a string of M&A deals lifted investor sentiment and helped offset some jitters caused by the FBI's review of newly discovered emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,188.92, the S&P 500 gained 3.67 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,130.08 and the Nasdaq composite added 14.96 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,205.06.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

