US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after solid jobs report

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks index futures pared losses on Friday after a report from the U.S. Labor Department showed U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 161,000 jobs last month, which came in below the 175,000 additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 177,892 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 27,014 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.04 percent, with 31,392 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)