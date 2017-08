Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday as uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election continued to weigh on investors' minds.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.39 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,888.28, the S&P 500 lost 2.58 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,086.08 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 18.53 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,039.88. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)