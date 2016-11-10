FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow hits record high
November 10, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, with the Dow setting a record intraday high, as investors bet that President-elect Donald Trump would lead a shift away from austerity policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.88 points, or 0.33 percent, at 18,650.57, the S&P 500 was up 7.43 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,170.69 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 31.39 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,282.46. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

