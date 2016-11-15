US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of economic data

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Tuesday, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average racked up its sixth straight day of gains.

* Investors will keep an eye on economic data due on Tuesday as well as fresh clues regarding President-elect Donald Trump's policies and key appointments to his administration.

* Expectations that Trump's administration will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have boosted the dollar, stocks and industrial metals and driven bond yields higher.

* The dollar slipped from an 11-month high, pausing for breath after rallying almost 3 percent since Trump's win.

* Trump's shock victory has fueled expectations of higher U.S. growth, but his plans for heavy fiscal spending and trade protectionism are also seen likely to fuel inflation.

* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday after rising dramatically the week before and a decline in the technology sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet on higher interest rates.

* Data is expected to show that growth in October retail sales are expected to have remained steady at 0.5 percent, after a similar rise in September. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* Investors will also keep an eye on a host of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers on Tuesday, including Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, Fed Governor Dan Tarullo, Dallas Fed head Rob Kaplan and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer.

* The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at its next meeting in December. Traders have priced in an 86 percent chance, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Oil prices rose more than 2 percent, bouncing back from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production.

* Home Depot rose 1.8 percent to $130.00 in premarket trading after the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

* JD.com was up 4.6 percent at $24.80 after China's second-largest e-commerce firm's third-quarter revenue beat analysts' expectations.

* American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Continental Holdings were up between 3.3 percent and 4.5 percent, a day after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought shares in the airlines.

Futures snapshot at 6:48 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.19 percent, with 116,958 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of 24,452 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.11 percent, with 26,271 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)