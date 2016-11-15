FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq higher at the open; Dow lower
November 15, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq higher at the open; Dow lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a rise in oil prices and a recovery in tech stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial average was slightly lower after rising for six straight days.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.06 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,861.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,169.23 and the Nasdaq composite added 19.14 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,237.54. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

