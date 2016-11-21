US STOCKS-Futures up as oil prices rise; Fed's Fischer in focus

* Futures up: Dow 12 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched up on Monday, supported by higher oil prices and the lingering effects of a rally sparked by Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. election.

* Oil prices touched a near three-week high of $47.75 per barrel as the dollar fell for the first time in ten days, and amid hopes of OPEC reaching an agreement to cut output.

* The three major U.S. indexes are near record highs after the rally since the U.S. election as investors bet President-elect Trump's policies could be market friendly.

* Banks have led the charge on hopes that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December, when it meets for the last time this year.

* Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is expected to offer more clues on the central bank's plans in his speech at 8:00 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) in New York.

* Traders have priced in an 85 percent chance of a rate hike next month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The Nasdaq hit a record intraday high on Friday. But all three indexes ended lower, with healthcare stocks leading the declines, as investors cashed in on the post-election rally and waited for clarity on the next administration's policies.

* LifeLock and Headwaters were among the top gainer in premarket trading on Monday after the two companies agreed to be acquired.

* LifeLock jumped 14.2 percent to $23.70 after Symantec said it would buy the identity theft protection services company for $2.3 billion.

* Headwaters rose 18.2 percent to $23.75 after Australia's Boral Ltd said it would buy the U.S. construction and building products maker for $1.8 billion.

* Facebook rose 1.26 percent to $118.50 after announcing a $6 billion share repurchase program.

Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.06 percent, with 22,636 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.21 percent, with 99,777 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 17,253 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)