9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record highs; tech stocks gain
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record highs; tech stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The three main U.S. stocks indexes opened at record levels on Tuesday as the post-election rally continued, with investors buying into a market primed to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50.64 points, or 0.27 percent, at 19,007.33.

The S&P 500 was up 5.06 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,203.24.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 20.11 points, or 0.37 percent, at 5,388.97. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

