9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on Black Friday
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on Black Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record intraday highs on Friday, helped by gains in healthcare and consumer staple stocks at the start of the crucial holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.01 points, or 0.25 percent, at 19,130.19. It hit a record of 19,138.51.

The S&P 500 was up 3.15 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,207.87. It hit a record of 2,208.74.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,384.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
