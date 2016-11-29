US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher ahead of economic data

* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday, a day after stocks posted their worst performance in nearly a month, with investors awaiting a raft of economic data including GDP numbers.

* Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by financial and consumer discretionary sectors, as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting week.

* U.S. stocks have jumped since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, with the S&P 500 up nearly 3 percent, as investors expect his plans to boost infrastructure spending, cut corporate taxes and reduce regulation to boost the economy.

* Economic data scheduled to be released on Tuesday includes a report on the second estimate for gross domestic product that will show the economy probably increased at 3.0 percent in the third quarter after expanding at a 2.9 percent pace in the second quarter. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* An S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller report is expected to show its 20-city index rose 5.2 percent in September, while another report at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show that consumer confidence increased in November.

* New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. ET in San Juan, Puerto Rico on economic opportunities. Fed Governor Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook in Indiana at 12:40 p.m. ET.

* Traders are pricing in an 89 percent chance for a rate hike in December. The Fed next meets on Dec. 13-14.

* Oil prices fell around 2 percent on signs leading oil exporters were struggling to agree a deal to cut production to reduce global oversupply.

* Tiffany was up 2.4 percent at $80 after the upscale jeweler reported its first rise in sales in eight quarters.

* Mallinckrodt rose 4.1 percent to $60.01 after the drugmaker’s quarterly results beat expectations.

Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.13 percent, with 16,653 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.15 percent, with 83,926 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 11,075 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)